SOCIALIST PARTY EXPLAINS DELAY IN COMMENCING CAMPAIGNS



The Socialist Party says it delayed the start of its campaign activities after its presidential candidature was challenged in court, creating uncertainty whether the party would appear on the ballot.





Speaking to Hot FM News, party leader Dr Fred M’membe said the court case disrupted the party’s preparations, including the mobilisation of candidates and resources ahead of the elections.





He said now that the matter has been resolved, the party is ready to launch its campaign in line with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s timetable.





Dr M’membe has added that the party will use the remaining campaign period to engage voters across the

country.



By Sokosi Banda

Hot FM