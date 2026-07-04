Socialist Party has NOT joined and has no intentions of joining the Tonse Alliance- Fred M’membe

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URGENT NOTICE

To: The Media Houses and General Public

FROM: Dr. Cosmas Musumali,  General Secretary,  Socialist Party

Topic: The  Socialist Party has NOT joined and has no intentions of joining the Tonse Alliance



Contrary to the information being disseminated, we are participating in the General Elections as the Socialist Party, with Dr. Fred M’membe as our Presidential Candidate and madam Dorika Banda as the Running Mate. This position has not changed.



At no time was a decision ever made to the contrary.

We will issue a detailed briefing soonest.

C.M. Musumali
03/07/2026, 17:00, Lusaka.

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