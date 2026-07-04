Socialist Party has NOT joined and has no intentions of joining the Tonse Alliance- Fred M’membe

URGENT NOTICE



To: The Media Houses and General Public



FROM: Dr. Cosmas Musumali, General Secretary, Socialist Party



Topic: The Socialist Party has NOT joined and has no intentions of joining the Tonse Alliance





Contrary to the information being disseminated, we are participating in the General Elections as the Socialist Party, with Dr. Fred M’membe as our Presidential Candidate and madam Dorika Banda as the Running Mate. This position has not changed.





At no time was a decision ever made to the contrary.



We will issue a detailed briefing soonest.



C.M. Musumali

03/07/2026, 17:00, Lusaka.