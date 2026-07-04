NEWS UPDATE: SOCIALIST PARTY SUFFERS A SNAG IN MPULUNGU NORTH – ANOTHER WITHDRAWAL



Mpulungu North Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament Justine Mazimba, popularly known as Mazimba Mazembe, has resigned from the Socialist Party and joined the United Party for National Development, UPND, campaign team ahead of the August 13, 2026 general elections.





27 year old Mazimba has since been appointed Campaign Manager for UPND parliamentary candidate Dr. Jobicks Kalumba in Mpulungu North Constituency, a role he assumes with immediate effect as campaigns intensify.





According to a letter seen by Lilayi FM Radio and dated July 3rd, 2026, Mazimba expressed gratitude to his supporters and called for unity behind Dr. Kalumba and President Hakainde Hichilema as the election period gathers momentum.





The development comes in contrast to his earlier political setback, after he was expelled from the NRPUP about six weeks ago, before later joining the Socialist Party.