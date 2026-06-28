Latest news 📰⚽: Somali FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has reportedly turned down FIFA’s offer of a $100,000 compensation payment after being unable to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to being denied entry into the United States.





Artan, who was selected as one of Africa’s representatives for the tournament, said no amount of money could replace the opportunity to officiate on football’s biggest stage. According to reports, he believes the honour of representing Somalia and Africa at the World Cup is priceless.





“I don’t want compensation. I wanted to referee at the World Cup,” Artan reportedly said, insisting that the missed opportunity was about professional achievement rather than financial reward.





FIFA had announced that Artan would still receive his full tournament remuneration despite his absence from the competition after he was denied entry into the U.S. However, the decision has continued to generate debate, with many arguing that financial compensation cannot undo the disappointment of missing a once-in-a-lifetime career milestone.



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