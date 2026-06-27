🇸🇴: Somali International Referee Cumar Artan Arrives in Kuwait to Officiate Zain Premier League Clash Between Kuwait SC and Al-Qadsiya





The international Somali referee Cumar Cabdulqaadir Cartan has arrived in Kuwait, after an official invitation from the Chairman of Kuwait Football Relations, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yusuf.





Referee Cumar has been selected to mediate the match between Kuwait SC and Al-Qadsiya, which will be played on 29 June 2026, among the last matches of the Zain Premier League.





When he reached Kuwait, the Somali Ambassador of Kuwait was officially welcomed by Abdullahi Mohamed Sheekh, officials of Kuwaits Football Association and representatives from Al Shaayic Company.



📸 Yoonis Duraan Cali