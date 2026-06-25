Somaliland has ordered all undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country within 10 days.





The directive was announced in Hargeisa by State Minister for Interior and Security Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed (Magaalo).





Officials said anyone without a valid residence permit or legal authorization to stay must depart or regularize their status before the deadline.





Security agencies have been instructed to enforce the order and take legal action against those who remain unlawfully.





The move is part of Somaliland’s efforts to tighten immigration controls and strengthen national security in Somaliland.