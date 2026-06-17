Somaliland Opens Embassy in Jerusalem; Deepen Cooperation with Israel



The secret meeting between Somaliland and Israel before Israel recognized Somaliland and what the two sides said below 👇🏿





The president of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi- Cabdiraxmaan Cirro(Cirro), and his delegates who were leading during the second day of a historic visit to Israel, had an important meeting tonight with the minister of finance of Israel, Mr. Bezalel Smotrich.





The meeting which took place in a good atmosphere, the president of the Republic of Somaliland was accompanied by the chairman of the Bank of Somaliland, ministers and members of the delegation and the focus was on strengthening the financial cooperation, investments and sustainable development between the Republic of Somalia and Israel.





The most important issues discussed in the meeting were:



Strengthening the financial cooperation between Somaliland and Israel, while discussing the opportunities for investment, trade and how the two countries and the relevant agencies would work together to address the challenges Somaliland is facing in the international financial markets.





Development of infrastructure economy, and strengthening cooperation between agriculture, water, energy and modern technology.



Creating a financial system and a plan that can be implemented on major projects that will lead to economic growth and sustainable development.





The visit and the continuous meetings of the president of the Republic of Somaliland and his delegates with the highest officials of the nation of Israel and the government is a sign of a new stage that will strengthen the relations and cooperation between the Republic of Somalia and Israel, especially in the areas of security, economy, technology and development. Society for the community.



📸 Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Somaliland