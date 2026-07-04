SOME SENIOR CHIEFS IN EASTERN PROVINCE ENDORSE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR SECOND TERM.



Three senior chiefs in Eastern Province have urged residents to grant President Hakainde Hichilema a second term, citing his “good policies” and development record over the past four years.





Speaking separately to Prime Television News, Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni people, Chief Luembe of the Nsenga people in Nyimba District, and Chief Sandwe of the Nsenga people in Lusangazi District endorsed President Hichilema’s candidature.





They pointed to his progressive policies and the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country.



Senior Chief Nzamane cautioned against what he termed as “living by experiments” and installing a new government, warning that it could “bring curls and disturb the peace and progressive policies” of the current administration.





Chief Luembe highlighted free education and the enhanced Constituency Development Fund CDF as key achievements, adding that CDF has accelerated infrastructure development and community empowerment.





He said with the remarkable development, achievements, and stability of his leadership, President Hichilema needs another five-year mandate to rule.



And Chief Sandwe praised President Hichilema’s commitment to strengthening traditional leadership through the construction of chiefs’ palaces.





He said this has demonstrated government’s recognition of the important role chiefs play in promoting peace, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting local development.l





The chiefs however appealed for peace before, during, and after elections, urging all political parties and candidates to adhere to electoral guidelines and uphold unity.



By Christopher Banda

Ptv2