SOUTH AFRICA AND MOROCCO ADVANCE TO WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32



By Canaan Siame



South Africa and Morocco have both secured their places in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with African football producing two impressive performances on Thursday.





Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal sent South Africa into the World Cup knockouts for the first time in their history, as Bafana Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey.





Rele Mafekong was outstanding throughout, putting in a starring performance for Hugo Broos’ men as South Africa dominated the contest. South Korea made a bold decision to drop captain Son Heung-min to the bench for the decisive clash, a call that did not pay off as Bafana Bafana held firm to claim a historic victory.





Meanwhile, Morocco twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta, with substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine playing key roles in the comeback. Haiti, ranked 82 places below 6th placed Morocco in the FIFA rankings, gave the Atlas Lions a real scare, but Rahimi’s deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead before Yassine sealed the win in the 89th minute. Morocco advance to the Round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C.





With South Africa and Morocco both through, Africa now has four nations in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so far.



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