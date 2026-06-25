South Africa are through to the knockout stage after beating South Korea by 1-0

 THAPELO MASEKO FIRES BAFANA BAFANA INTO THE ROUND OF 32 AS SOUTH AFRICA OVERCOMES SOUTH KOREA IN A MUST-WIN WORLD CUP CLASH

Bafana Bafana have booked their place in the Round of 32 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final group match. Thapelo Maseko scored the decisive goal in the second half to send South African supporters into celebration and keep the country’s World Cup dream alive.

Drawn into one of the tournament’s most challenging groups, Hugo Broos’ men showed determination, discipline and fighting spirit throughout the campaign.

After creating several chances in the first half, South Africa finally found the breakthrough and then defended bravely to secure a famous victory.

Congratulations to Bafana Bafana for making the nation proud and advancing to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.