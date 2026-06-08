 SOUTH AFRICA FACING A GROWING CRITICAL SKILLS CRISIS AS BUSINESSES STRUGGLE TO FIND QUALIFIED WORKERS FOR KEY INDUSTRIES, RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT ECONOMIC GROWTH, SERVICE DELIVERY AND FUTURE JOB CREATION

South Africa is reportedly experiencing a major shortage of critical skills across several sectors, with employers finding it increasingly difficult to recruit qualified professionals for essential positions.

Industries such as engineering, technology, healthcare, construction and specialised technical fields are among those feeling the pressure as demand for skilled workers continues to outpace supply.

Experts warn that the shortage could affect economic growth, infrastructure development, investment and service delivery if more skilled professionals are not trained and retained in the country.

The challenge has also renewed debate about education, vocational training, skills development and whether South Africa is doing enough to prepare young people for high-demand careers.

 Which critical skill do you believe South Africa urgently needs more of: engineers, artisans, healthcare workers, teachers, IT specialists or something else? ‍‍️