🚨 SOUTH AFRICA OFFERS TO COVER MEDICAL COSTS OF GHANAIANS INJURED IN RECENT ATTACKS AS DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS INTENSIFY BETWEEN PRETORIA AND ACCRA 🇿🇦🇬🇭





The South African government has reportedly offered to pay the medical expenses of Ghanaian nationals who were injured during recent attacks, as efforts continue to ease tensions and strengthen relations between the two African nations.





According to reports, Ghana is currently assessing the proposal while diplomatic engagements continue between the governments of both countries.





The move is being viewed by some as an important gesture aimed at supporting victims, promoting accountability and reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with fellow African nations.





The development comes as leaders across the continent continue to call for unity, peace and the protection of all people living and working in Africa, regardless of nationality.





Supporters say the offer demonstrates responsibility and compassion, while others believe more needs to be done to address the root causes of violence and ensure the safety of foreign nationals.





💬 Do you think South Africa’s offer to cover the medical bills is the right step towards healing relations and rebuilding trust?



🇿🇦🤝🇬🇭 RAMAPHOSA’S GOVERNMENT EXTENDS AN OLIVE BRANCH TO GHANA AS AFRICA WATCHES HOW THE TWO NATIONS MOVE FORWARD TOGETHER.

-SAV