“SOUTH AFRICA WILL NOT BUILD REFUGEE CAMPS AS GOVERNMENT REVEALS ITS PLAN FOR HANDLING MIGRATION AND ASYLUM SEEKERS” 🇿🇦





South Africa’s government has announced that it will not establish refugee camps for migrants and asylum seekers, saying the country will continue managing migration through existing laws and systems.





The announcement was made by Justice Minister and Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi, during a briefing in Pretoria.





According to government officials, South Africa’s approach differs from countries that use refugee camps, with authorities emphasizing integration through communities and legal frameworks already in place.





The statement comes amid ongoing concerns about border management, undocumented migration, public safety, and pressure on public services. Government has said it remains committed to enforcing immigration laws while also protecting the rights of refugees and asylum seekers.





The decision is likely to spark discussion among South Africans as the country continues to grapple with complex migration challenges and growing calls for stronger border controls.



What do you think of the government’s decision not to establish refugee camps in South Africa? 🇿🇦💬