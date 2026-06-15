South African Artists Say They’re Losing Bookings Across Africa

Several South African artists have reportedly complained that they are losing performance opportunities across the continent, with some claiming that shows and appearances have been cancelled in other African countries.

According to reports, concerns were raised with South African government officials, with some artists linking the cancellations to growing frustration over xenophobia and anti-immigrant sentiments in South Africa. One report even claimed that an artist said all of their scheduled performances elsewhere in Africa had been called off. However, the extent of the problem across the industry remains unclear.

The development has sparked debate online, with some arguing that cultural and entertainment ties should rise above politics, while others say public sentiment can influence how artists and entertainers are received abroad.

Whether this is an isolated issue affecting a few artists or a broader trend remains to be seen, but the conversation has once again highlighted the impact that national issues can have beyond a country’s borders.

Do you think artists should be affected by political and social tensions in their home countries?