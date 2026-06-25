South African government has wàrned Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of a planned anti-immigration protest scheduled for June 30

The South African government has wàrned Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and other leaders of a planned anti-immigration protest scheduled for June 30, saying authorities will not tolerate lawlessness, viòlence or destrùction of property during the demònstration.





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said while the government respects the constitutional right to protest, security agencies are prepared to act if public order is threatened.





“We recognise the right to protest, but we are not going to tolerate lawlessness, viòlence or destrùction of property,” Cachalia said.



He added that additional reinforcements could be deployed if the situation requires it.





The wàrning comes as anti-immigration groups continue preparations for a June 30 march and have called for undocumented migrants to leave the country.



Following the government’s remarks, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned why authorities were focusing on activists instead of what she described as shortcomings in immigration enforcement.





“The one thing I’m not understanding is why the government of South Africa is not addressing the real issue, which is the illegal immigration crisis and foreign nationals who are buying documents and corruptly getting into the system,” she said.





Ngobese-Zuma also called for action against officials allegedly involved in the unlawful processing of documents.





“If you feel like thre+tening anyone, thre+ten the illegal immigrants who are in the country illegally. Thre+ten your own officials who are selling off documents. Thre+ten government officials who haven’t been doing their job,” she said.