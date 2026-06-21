🚨 RONALD LAMOLA AND THE SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT REJECT EUROPEAN PRESSURE TO FREEZE RUSSIAN ASSETS, INSISTING THAT MOSCOW’S WEALTH IN SOUTH AFRICA CANNOT BE SEIZED TO FUND UKRAINE’S RECONSTRUCTION 🇿🇦🇷🇺





South Africa has reportedly rejected a European-backed proposal that would have seen Russian assets located in the country frozen and potentially used to help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.





According to reports, the government argued that there is no legal basis for South Africa to seize or freeze Russian assets solely for the purpose of funding another country’s recovery efforts. The decision is being viewed as part of South Africa’s long-standing position of maintaining an independent foreign policy and avoiding direct alignment with either side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has previously emphasized South Africa’s commitment to international law, dialogue and peaceful solutions to global conflicts. Supporters of the government’s stance argue that property rights and legal principles must be respected regardless of political pressures.





Critics, however, believe countries should do more to hold Russia accountable for the destruction caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, while others warn that seizing foreign assets without clear legal authority could create dangerous precedents and undermine investor confidence.





The decision is likely to fuel further debate about South Africa’s relationship with Russia, its BRICS partnerships and its role in international diplomacy amid one of the world’s most significant geopolitical conflicts.



🇿🇦 Do you agree with South Africa’s decision to reject calls to freeze Russian assets, or should the government have supported efforts to use those funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction?