🟩 SOUTH KOREA IS OFFERING A NEW LIFE TO CAPTURED NORTH KOREAN SOLDIERS



🇰🇷🇺🇦 South Korea has reportedly informed Ukraine that it is prepared to accept any North Korean military personnel captured while fighting alongside Russian forces.





According to South Korean media, a final decision could come as early as June 30 during Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha’s visit to Seoul.





South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has stated that no prisoner will be forcibly returned to North Korea or Russia unless they choose to go voluntarily. Diplomatic sources say an agreement is already in place and that only technical and legal procedures remain.





The development is significant because it offers captured North Korean soldiers something they rarely have: a choice.



Many of these men were sent thousands of kilometers from home to fight in a war that is not their own. According to intelligence estimates, North Korea has deployed roughly 15,000 troops to support Russia since October 2024, with approximately 6,000 killed or wounded.





In January 2025, Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region, marking the first known capture of North Korean troops participating in Russia’s war.





For those who survive and are taken prisoner, returning home may not be an attractive option.



North Korea remains one of the most isolated and tightly controlled countries on Earth. For some captured soldiers, South Korea may represent not just a destination, but an entirely different future.





The war has already brought together countries that would otherwise never meet on a battlefield.





Now it may also create an escape route for those who never wanted to be there in the first place.