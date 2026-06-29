🇰🇷 South Korea manager Hong Myung-bo has become the most hated man in the country after his side were knocked out of the World Cup – with even the country’s President hitting out at him in public.





Hong saw his side lose to South Africa on Thursday as they crashed out in the group stage, and he announced his resignation afterwards.





😳 The exit has not gone down well with fans back home in South Korea.



📺 One of the national TV stations blurred his face on their channels out of disgust





😂 A supermarket and BBQ restaurant both had signs up banning Hong from entering – in pictures shared on Reddit.



🤯 He was even publicly blasted by the President of the country.





Lee Jae Myung, who has been President of South Korea since 2025, lashed out at the team’s performance and pointed the finger at “incompetent people”in charge and promised to oversee an investigation into the football team’s failures at the World Cup.



Crazy.