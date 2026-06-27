 BREAKING: South Korea’s Ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced to 7 YEARS in Prison for Massive Bribery Scandal!

In a stunning new ruling, Kim Keon Hee, wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to 7 years behind bars by the Seoul Central District Court.





Details:

Guilty of accepting roughly 300 million won ($195,000+) in luxury gifts — including jewelry, a Dior handbag, expensive watch, gold turtle, painting, and more — in exchange for job appointments and business favors.





The court found she used her powerful position to influence public appointments and peddle influence while her husband was in office.

She was also fined millions of won, with confiscation of the bribe items.





This comes on top of her existing 4-year sentence from the earlier Unification Church/stock manipulation case (April 2026). Kim has denied the charges and plans to appeal.





The fall from grace for the presidential couple is complete Yoon himself was ousted after the failed martial law attempt and faces his own severe convictions.



Corruption at the highest levels exposed! What does this mean for South Korea’s political future?