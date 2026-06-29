SCANDAL IN SOUTH KOREA!



South Korea’s group-stage exit from the World Cup has already led to major fallout…. reaching all the way to the country’s presidency!





President Lee Jae Myung said he was “completely bewildered” by the national team’s failure and demanded answers regarding the Football Association’s management.





🗣️ He directly questioned the appointment of Hong Myung-bo as head coach, arguing that merit and fair competition were not prioritized in the selection process.





💬 “I am not only surprised by this unexpected result, but completely bewildered,” he wrote on X.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been ordered to investigate what went wrong and consider reforms to South Korean football.



📋Source: The Athletic.