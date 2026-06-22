Spain and Morocco are in dispute over who should host the 2030 World Cup final..



Spain wants it to be hosted at the Santiago Bernabéu, while Morocco favours the Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca! 🏟️.





The ultimate decision rests with FIFA, which has not yet officially designated the venue for the tournament’s championship match. Both nations bring strong arguments to the table:





Spain’s Pitch: Spanish football executives and media point to the country’s extensive track record of hosting major tournaments (including the 1982 World Cup), the deep global prestige of Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu, and Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou as an alternative.

Morocco’s Pitch: Morocco argues for a second-ever World Cup final on African soil. Backed by a massive infrastructure investment, they are building a mega-stadium in Benslimane (Casablanca) that is designed to be the largest football arena in the world.