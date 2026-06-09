STAKEHOLDERS REACT TO ECZ CAMPAIGN SUSPENSION IN MAZABUKA CENTRAL



By Elesani Phiri



Various stakeholders have reacted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ’s decision to suspend campaigns in Mazabuka Central constituency.





The ECZ has suspended all political campaign activities in Mazabuka Central constituency until further notice, due to unstable security in the area.





The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes -SACCORD- has welcomed the ECZ’s decision to cancel the campaigns, saying the move will help bring sanity to the area.





SACCORD Executive Director Arthur Muyunda said campaigns characterized by violence are a threat to the country’s democratic process, urging all political parties to adhere to the commission’s decision and desist from all violent behavior going forward.





Meanwhile, the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity says the suspension will negatively affect the party’s campaigns, stating that it already has limited days to campaign.





Party Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda is of the view that the commission should have expelled political parties involved in the violence unlike punishing other political parties.





And UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda has acknowledged that the suspension of campaigns in Mazabuka Central will greatly affect the party’s campaign strategy.



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