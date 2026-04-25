Starmer’s Cabinet Secretly Plots His Ousting in Epstein Scandal Fallout



Keir Starmer’s Labour government is collapsing from within. Senior cabinet ministers are holding secret meetings to decide exactly when to push the prime minister out and who will be the one to deliver the message, according to well-placed sources





The crisis exploded after Starmer’s reckless decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. Mandelson failed UK security vetting over his extensive ties to Jeffrey Epstein, yet Starmer forced the appointment through anyway. Questions remain about what Starmer knew and when he knew it. Mandelson was later removed, but the damage to Starmer’s credibility is severe.





Less than two years into the job, Starmer’s own inner circle is turning against him. Live discussions about forcing his resignation reveal a weak, scandal-plagued administration already on life support





Britain deserves far better than this cycle of incompetence and sleaze. The knives are out in Downing Street.



Sources:

The i Paper

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