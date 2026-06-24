STATE HOUSE ASSURES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CAMPAIGNS WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH OPPOSITION CAMPAIGNS





By Josphat Mbewe & Joseph Kaputula



State House has assured the public that President Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign activities will not interfere with those of opposition political parties.

On Monday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- disclosed that President Hichilema will not be bound by the presidential campaign timetable, citing existing statutory provisions.





In an interview with Phoenix News, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said the UPND-led government is responsible and law-abiding, and reaffirmed that all political parties are free to campaign peacefully countrywide.





Mr. Hamasaka noted that no clashes have been reported since the campaign period began, describing the atmosphere as calm and orderly.





He said a dedicated presidential campaign schedule will be issued soon, in full compliance with the law.





And Alliance for Community Action -ACA- Executive Director Jimmy Maliseni has urged President Hichilema to resist following his predecessor’s path of disadvantaging opposition campaigns.





Mr. Maliseni recalled that the current President, as opposition leader in 2021, was blocked from accessing the Copperbelt for an extended period.

He said this adds to evidence that Zambia’s electoral landscape remains skewed in favour of the incumbent.



PHOENIX NEWS