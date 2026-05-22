STATE HOUSE RESPONDS TO ‘WE WANT CHANGE’ CHANTS AT ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU’S FUNERAL

… and stresses that HH’s will be ‘mother’ of all nominations





State House has responded to chants of ‘we want change’, after Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu were mobbed by huge crowds who chanted, “we want change, we want change’ as the duo emerged from the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, following the funeral mass of late retired Catholic Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu.





And State House has said President Hakainde Hichilema will have the ‘mother’ of all nominations today when he files in his nominations for president in the August 13, 2026 general elections.





Mundubile and Zulu were mobbed by huge crowds upon exiting the Cathedral yesterday, chanting, ‘we want change, we want change’.





But reacting to the same, State House Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, who admitted having watched the video from the event, accused the opposition leaders of having carried their cadres to the funeral.





“I saw the



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