Stay Here Forever, Mexican Woman Tells Congolese Fan



A Mexico 🇲🇽 young woman has rewarded an African man a kiss on the lips for supporting Mexico against South Africa 🇿🇦 during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.





The match between South Africa vs Mexico ended in a 2-0 victory in favour of the hosts, Mexico.



Coincidentally, the match happ3ned at the time when Africans across the continent were shocked by xenophobic attacks taking plsce in South Africa against fellow foreign blacks from Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ethiopia, Somalia and many other countries.





This violence, harrassment and persecution of black foreingers by vilantees belonging to March On March, Operation Dudula and others, shocked Africans and the world. As a result, African reacted aggressively on social media by compaigning to cheer for Mexico against South Africa.





However, the young Mexican woman was genuinely amazed by this show of sipport by a foreign natiinal, who rallied behind the Mexican flag, and thus rewarded the Congolese by kissiπg him on the lips.



After the match, she even joked that she wished he could stay in Mexico forever, saying she never expected to see an African fan cheering so passionately for them.





The young Mexican woman was not the only one to express gratitude to African supporters. The Mexican coach, too, said – that in his whole career as a coach, he had never expressed such massive support.



The Congolese brother, we are sure, managed to get her number and enjoy himself.