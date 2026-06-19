Stick to Campaign Timetable ECZ Tells Candidates

ECZ ADVISORY TO PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES ON THE CAMPAIGN TIMETABLE

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has observed with concern that there is a lack of order in the manner in which presidential candidates are conducting their campaigns throughout the country.

The absence of a coordinated campaign framework has the potential to undermine the orderly management of the electoral process and may become a source of conflict among political parties.

In order to promote fairness, orderly conduct, and effective management of campaign activities during the campaign period, the Commission has resolved that all presidential candidates may proceed with their already scheduled campaign programmes up to Friday, 19th June 2026.

Thereafter, all presidential candidates will be required to conduct their campaigns strictly in accordance with an official Presidential Campaign Timetable to be developed and administered by the Commission.

To facilitate the development of the Presidential Campaign Timetable, the

Commission will convene a meeting with all presidential candidates on Monday,

22nd June 2026.

The timetable agreed upon at the meeting will take effect thereafter and will guide all presidential campaign activities for the remainder of the campaign period.

In this regard, the Commission will issue individual invitations to each of the

fourteen (14) presidential candidates to attend the meeting.

Each party/candidate will be required to attend the meeting through its presidential

candidate, Secretary General, and Election Agent/Chairperson for Elections.

The Commission calls upon all presidential candidates and political parties to

cooperate fully with this initiative in the interest of maintaining order, fairness, and

integrity throughout the electoral process.

Brown Kasaro

VCHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER

FOR/ THE COMMISSION

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF ZAMBIA