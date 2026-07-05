STRATEGIC MEETING WITH TONSE  ALLIANCE PARTNERS

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STRATEGIC MEETING WITH ALLIANCE PARTNERS

This morning, Honourable Brian Mundubile convened with fellow Alliance leaders in Kasama for a pivotal gathering aimed at exchanging ideas and laying the groundwork for their forthcoming political campaigns across the Northern province.



He said that this strategic meeting is vital for building consensus, refining policy messages, and orchestrating coordinated efforts that resonate with the electorate.

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