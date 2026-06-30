STREET FOOTBALL IS AFRICA’S SECRET WEAPON! HAKIMI REVEALS WHY CONTINENT IS SHINING AT WORLD CUP



Morocco superstar Achraf Hakimi believes Africa’s rise at the 2026 World Cup is no accident, saying the continent’s greatest strength comes from its football culture on the streets.





The Atlas Lions defender says too much attention is given to traditional football giants like Brazil, France and Spain, while the natural talent developed by African and Arab players is often overlooked.





“We focus so much on Brazil, France and Spain, but as Arabs and Africans, we often forget that we grew up playing football in the streets. That gives us intelligence and creativity on the pitch,” Hakimi said.



He pointed to Mohamed Salah as the perfect example of how street football builds skill, flair and confidence at the highest level.





With several African nations making headlines at the 2026 World Cup, Hakimi believes the continent’s unique football upbringing is proving to be a decisive advantage on the world’s biggest stage.