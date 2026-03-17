STRIKE HARD: Saudi Crown Prince Urged President Trump To Continue Striking Iran Hard.





The New York Times reports that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been encouraging President Donald Trump to continue military pressure on Iran during the ongoing conflict.





According to the report, the Saudi leader has urged President Trump to “keep hitting the Iranians hard,” as the two leaders remain in close contact throughout the war.





The reported communications highlight Saudi Arabia’s strong interest in weakening Iran’s regional influence as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East