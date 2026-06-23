“Suffering brought them here” Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini issues urgent plea for calm as anti-immigrant protests intensify.





His Majesty appealed to South Africans to restrain from violence, warning that attacks on foreign nationals are damaging the country’s standing across the continent.





Key points:



· Directly warned protest leaders against violence ahead of the June 30 march



· Reminded that many immigrants flee poverty and hardship



· Called for legal solutions, saying: “We do not want anyone without papers”





· Warned of retaliation against Zulus travelling abroad



The plea follows the killing of a Malawian national and multiple injuries during protests in Pietermaritzburg.