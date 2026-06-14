Supporting Mexico still didn’t fix your country. You’re still from a country that is under-developed – South African activist taunts African nationals

A South African activist Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma has taken a dig at Nigerians and other African nations for backing Mexico during last night’s FIFA World Cup opening match against Bafana Bafana.

The division follows a wave of rising xenophobic tensions and anti-foreigner protests in South Africa. In response to the unrest, numerous African nationals had previously vowed to withdraw their sporting solidarity from the South African national team.

During the tournament opener, football fans from Nigeria and various African countries openly rallied behind Mexico. The highly anticipated match ultimately ended in a 2–0 victory for the Mexican side.

Following the rising xenophobic att@cks in South Africa and the anti-foreigners

As expected, Jacinta and other South Africans felt slighted by the actions of other African nationals.

Taking to her Facebook page to react, Jacinta wrote;

‘’You see. Supporting Mexico still didn’t fix your country. You’re still not Mexican; you’re still from a country that is underdeveloped!”