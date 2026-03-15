Switzerland Rejects US Spy Flights Over Iran War, Stands Firm on Neutrality



Switzerland has denied two American requests to fly reconnaissance missions through its airspace amid the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran.





The requests, made for March 15, 2026, came after US and Israeli airstrikes that began February 28 killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and struck multiple nuclear facilities.





Citing its long-standing neutrality policy rooted in the 1815 Congress of Vienna, the Swiss Federal Council rejected the overflights by parties to the conflict. Three other US flights—classified as transport and maintenance—were approved after meeting legal and procedural requirements.





The decision triggered widespread support online, with many users praising Switzerland’s stance as a rare de-escalation move in a war that has already claimed over 1,300 civilian lives according to reports.