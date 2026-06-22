Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa Addresses Lebanon Tensions and Hezbollah Issue



Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has spoken at length about tensions in Lebanon and the long-standing dispute between Syria and Hezbollah, saying that the group’s decision to intervene in the Syrian conflict was a mistake.





In an extensive interview, al-Sharaa said:



> “I believe Hezbollah’s decision to enter the Syrian war was a wrong decision. Today, everyone — including Hezbollah supporters and the party’s leadership understands that this decision was a mistake.”





He said that miscalculations can sometimes push groups into taking harmful decisions, adding that many Syrians still carry deep wounds from the conflict.



> “The people of Syria are still suffering from deep wounds that have not healed. People are still searching in streets and mass graves for the remains of their sons. Hezbollah was part of this major crime that took place in Syria.”





However, al-Sharaa stressed that he does not want Lebanon to experience the same consequences of war and instability that Syria endured.



> “We have a deep problem with Hezbollah, but we do not want all of Lebanon to be destroyed. We want to resolve the Hezbollah issue while preserving Lebanon’s existence and stability.”





The Syrian leader said dialogue remains necessary, even with opposing sides.



> “If it becomes necessary to sit down with Hezbollah, I believe in dialogue. Even when there are opposing parties, communication must remain open, because when dialogue ends, what replaces it is war.”





Al-Sharaa also addressed Lebanon’s Shiite community, saying they should not be viewed as synonymous with Hezbollah.



> “I do not believe that all Lebanese Shiites are Hezbollah, and I do not believe Hezbollah represents all Lebanese Shiites.”





He called for greater efforts to support and protect Lebanon’s Shiite population, saying cooperation was needed to safeguard the country.



Questioning Lebanon’s repeated cycles of conflict, al-Sharaa said:



> “Why does Lebanon always have to choose between civil war or war with Israel? Why has a third option not been found?”





He argued that Lebanon should seek a political solution that allows the country to move beyond its current crises and toward stability.





> “We must find a third option and reach an internal Lebanese agreement that helps us overcome today’s challenges and move toward a stable environment, especially at a time when Syria’s situation has completely changed after years of being a major factor afflecting Lebanese politics.”





Al-Sharaa concluded by saying the region must move away from wars and conflicts and focus on development and reconstruction.

> “The time has come for the region to move beyond wars and conflicts and turn toward development and rebuilding.”