Tayali accuses Mundubile and Zulu of exploiting Lungu’s death for political sympathy



Ndola Central aspiring parliamentary candidate Frank Tayali has accused Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu of using the death of former president Edgar Lungu to gain political sympathy ahead of the elections.





Ndola, 24 June – Speaking in Bemba during a community engagement meeting in Mapalo Ward on Monday, Tayali criticised what he described as the continued use of Lungu’s image alongside campaign material, saying it was inappropriate and contrary to African and Christian values.





Tayali reflected on how Zambia had mourned and buried its former leaders, including founding president Kenneth Kaunda, second republican president Frederick Chiluba, former president Levy Mwanawasa and former president Michael Sata.





He said in each case, the country united in mourning before proceeding with burial arrangements.



Tayali argued that although Zambians had mourned former president Lungu following his death, his burial had not yet taken place, a situation he described as unfortunate.





He accused Mundubile, Zulu and others aligned with their political camp of keeping Lungu’s legacy tied to political campaigns instead of focusing on ensuring he receives a dignified burial.





“These gentlemen have left their friend in the fridge and are using his picture alongside theirs, believing Zambians will feel pity for them. That is not how sympathy is earned. When a person dies, they should be laid to rest,” Tayali said.



He further stated that the actions of those seeking to succeed Lungu politically were inconsistent with African traditions and Christian teachings.





Tayali also questioned the reasons behind the delay in burying the former president in Zambia.



He said former president Lungu deserved a state burial befitting his status as a former Head of State, including military honours.





“What is the reason they do not want him buried in Zambia? Is it because President Hakainde Hichilema is in office? Edgar Lungu was not an ordinary citizen; he was a president. He deserves a respectful burial and military honours before being laid to rest,” Tayali said.





He urged Zambians to reject what he termed divisive politics and instead support efforts aimed at ensuring the former president is buried with dignity.



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