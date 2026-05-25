Tell Zambians One Thing You’ve Delivered – Mundubile to HH



President Brian Mundubile has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to point to just one major achievement his government has delivered since taking office.





The Tonse Alliance leader argued that many of the development projects and infrastructure works currently being appreciated by citizens were initiated under the late Presidents Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu.

He maintained that these are the projects people continue to see and value today.