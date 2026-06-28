Texas is now officially the first state in America to mandate Bible study in public schools.



I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the people screaming that New York under Zohran Mamdani is some socialist dystopia should probably take a look in the mirror.





Because forcing religious instruction into public education isn’t “small government.” It isn’t “parental freedom.” And it certainly isn’t keeping government out of your family’s life.





For years, we’ve been told that Democrats want to control how you live, what you believe, and how you raise your children. Meanwhile, Republican-led states are banning books, restricting what teachers can say in classrooms, policing personal medical decisions, and now mandating Bible instruction in schools.





Call it whatever you want, but using the power of the state to impose religious teachings on children sounds a lot closer to the theocratic systems conservatives claim to oppose than anything happening in New York.



The same politicians who spent years warning Americans about “Sharia law” are now using government power to push Christianity into public classrooms.





Funny how “freedom” always seems to mean freedom for them to make decisions for your family.





The party that once championed limited government increasingly seems interested in one thing: using government power to enforce its own moral and religious worldview.





And they wonder why people say the modern Republican Party has abandoned the principles it claims to defend.