Thank God for the Catholic Church, Says Sumaili

FORMER Minister of Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church for opening its churches across the country to allow prayers during the memorial period for former President Edgar Lungu on June 5.

Speaking in reaction to an earlier directive by the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia—EFZ, and the Council of Churches in Zambia —CCZ that advised its member churches not to participate in the memorial event, Sumaili commended the Catholic Church for standing with bereaved families and providing a platform for national prayer.

“We thank God for the Catholic Church, who opened their churches all over the country and we were allowed to have prayers on June 5, standing with the widow and the fatherless and also committing the matter that was in court to God,” Sumaili said.

She emphasized the need for the Church to remain independent and non-partisan in its operations and engagement with national issues.

“My word to the Church is that you’re non-partisan, you’re independent,” she said.

Sumaili’s remarks come amid ongoing debate over the role of faith-based organizations in national affairs and their response to events surrounding the late former President Edgar Lungu.

She maintained that the Church has a responsibility to provide spiritual guidance and support to citizens regardless of political affiliation, especially during periods of mourning and national reflection.

©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | June 24, 2026.