The Boy Who Turned Tears Into Laughter 😂



Meet 7-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketia from Kumasi, Ghana. His viral video had the whole internet cracking up — one second he’s sobbing, the next he’s laughing with tears on his cheeks.





What really happened:

In 2023, Albert wanted yam for dinner on a Saturday. His mum Rosina was washing and didn’t have any at home, so she cooked unripe plantain instead. When Albert saw the stew and realized it would’ve gone better with yam, he broke down crying.





His grandmother “Nana” tried to comfort him by singing a funny song. Mid-sob, Albert burst out laughing. His uncle recorded it on phone to send to Albert’s dad — it was never meant to go public. A friend/neighbour later leaked it online, and “Funny Albert” became a global meme with more than 300M+ views.



From a yam disappointment to making millions smile. Kids are truly something else 😄