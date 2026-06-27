The Candle Has Won Against ECZ with Costs

The Candle 🕯️Has Won Against ECZ with Costs



Guess Nyirenda Writes ✍️



The High Court has this evening rendered judgment in our favour against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and has awarded us costs.





This victory is not just for us as candidates, but for the rule of law, fairness, and every Zambian who believes that justice must always prevail.



This is unprecedented. Glory to God Almighty for his faithful for his presence through out and every step of the way. Thank you to all for standing together. God should bless each one of us and further grant us a win in our respective elections on the 13th of August 2026.





Let us celebrate.



We give all glory to God.

To everyone who stood with us through your prayers, encouragement and unwavering support, thank you.



The journey continues.



Aluta Continua! 🕯️🇿🇲



Guess Nyirenda – Independent Aspiring MP – Chilanga North Constituency 🕯️🗳️🤝