The cost of living is bad; Zambians cannot eat inflation, admits Nalumango!



VICE President Mutale Nalumango says it is normal for costs of goods to go up.



And Vice-President Nalumango says it would be strange to experience a reduction in prices of commodities ten years later.





The Vice President says the only way to reduce the cost of living is by raising people’s incomes.



Speaking when she featured on Diamond TV’s Costa, Vice President Nalumango said she cannot not claim that the cost of living is good.





“I am not saying the cost of living is good. But look at what we have gone through. The challenges we have had to do, now we are here, the point is we will lower the cost of living because the economy will perform better,” The Vice President says.



She says although Zambians cannot eat inflation figures, the reduction in figures has bettered the economy.





“What I am saying is that Zambians cannot eat inflation. What I am saying is that because of inflation, our Country is better and now, the effect should come to you our people,” remarks Vice President Nalumango.





She says the value of money gets depleted along the way arguing that, the cost of a commodity ten years ago cannot be the same today.



“The value of money gets depleted as you go. Basically, costs go up. That’s normal, it’s natural. What you bought ten years ago cannot cost the same today. It will be a very strange scenario [if they cost less].





“So, time cost of money is something that is there in your economics. That is something to capture,” Nalumango says.



The Vice President wondered why salaries should be increased when costs of goods remain static.



“What you do in curbing the cost of living is not about bringing down the cost only. Which is very little normally. To bring it down, is to raise people’s income to meet this cost. [And] it is slowly happening.





“Today, if you look at, what you need to look at is the minimum word. That is a very good indicator. The minimum wage does not remain static, it also gets increased. If costs remain static, why should you increase salaries?” Nalumango remarks.





Vice President Nalumango says the UPND government is working on increasing people’s incomes.



“So what we’re working on is to increase people’s incomes. Whichever incomes. Whether it is salary from a formal job, whether it is income from the market, when you raise income they start meeting there,” says Vice President Mutale Nalumango.



©TV Yatu | David Kashiki | July 5, 2026.