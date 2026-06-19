The Crisis in the Health Sector; 3 Ministers of Health, 7 ZMMSA Director Generals Since 2021-Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Crisis in the Health Sector; 3 Ministers of Health, 7 ZMMSA Director Generals Since 2021

The Ministry of Health has 3 Ministers of Health and 8 Director Generals of ZMMSA

Dr. Alex Katakwe, who was appointed in March 2026. Dr. Elijah Julaki Muchima (July 2024 – February 2026)

3.Hon. Sylvia Tembo Masebo (September 2021 – July 2024)

Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has faced severe leadership instability since 2021, cycling through multiple directors following governance and procurement scandals.

The Directors Generals (DGs) and Acting DGs serving since then include:

Chikuta Mbewe: Dismissed in February 2021 over quality control failures related to substandard medical kits and condoms. Chipopa Kazuma: Served as Acting DG immediately following Mbewe’s dismissal in 2021.

3.Nalishebo Siyandi -Acting Director General 2022.She—alongside former DG Victor Nyasulu and procurement director Nchimunya Habbadu—was arrested and charged by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). Billy Mweetwa: Appointed substantively in August 2022 to bring institutional stability, but his tenure ended in August 2023 under unclear circumstances.

5.Victor Nyasulu: Assumed the role in November 2023. He was suspended and subsequently dismissed in July 2024 following a scandal involving missing medicine containers.

6.Luke Alutuli: Served as Interim/Acting DG starting July 2024.

Dr. John Kachimba: Served as Acting DG from mid-2024 through 2025, but was later sent on forced leave and is facing legal investigations regarding irregularities.

8.Jane Banda Chisanga: Currently serves as Acting Director General, appointed by the Minister of Health to stabilize the agency’s management.

9.Liyoka Liyoka is the Acting Director General, Current DG