BREAKING: THE CURSE IS LIFTED! Nana Kwaku Bonsam Releases Harry Kane — England Captain Scores Twice!

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Before England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage clash against Ghana, renowned Ghanaian traditional priest and spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam publicly claimed he had spiritually “tied” or cursed England captain Harry Kane to stop him from performing and scoring against the Black Stars.

“I tied Harry Kane… Did you see him last night? He didn’t even see the ball.” Nana Kwaku Bonsam

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, with Kane underperforming and missing a big chance, sparking massive viral debate online.

Then came the twist:

After the Ghana game, Bonsam announced he was lifting the spell, stating:

“I’m releasing Kane so that he can score a goal in England’s next match.”

Result? Mission accomplished.

In England’s Round of 32 match against DR Congo (July 1, 2026), Harry Kane delivered a dramatic second-half brace (goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, assisted by Anthony Gordon), turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory that sent England through to the Round of 16.

Football fans worldwide are buzzing about the timing, calling it one of the wildest subplots of the 2026 World Cup so far.