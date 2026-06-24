THE EDGAR LUNGU FACTOR





David T. Zyambo | 23 June 2026



Say what you want about the legacy of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and regardless of how much some elements try to scandalise or diminish his name, the reality remains unchanged. His name still moves the international needle, and here is proof.





Earlier today, I issued a short statement regarding the South African Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling, focusing on institutional independence and the sanctity of family rights.





Shortly after it went live, a prominent French journalist based in Paris saw the statement online. She searched my name, tracked down my company website, found my email address, and hit my inbox directly. That single post immediately brought in foreign reporters who are tracking the fallout of this judgment for a massive audience across Europe.





While local political echo chambers spend their time trying to downplay the former president, the rest of the world is watching with intense focus. They recognise that what happens to a former Head of State shapes how everyone views democracy across the entire subcontinent.





President Edgar Lungu’s name still draws global attention. And when you analyse his impact through the clear lens of law and human decency, the world does not just watch. It actively reaches out.