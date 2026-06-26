🔥 The Fan That Stole the Show at the 2026 World Cup. The Story of “Udi Neco”



During Turkey vs Australia, the cameras couldn’t stop zooming in on THIS guy in the stands.





Completely black face, hair and beard white as snow, with a gaze that stopped the world. His name is Necdet Ölçerman — better known as Udi Neco, the legendary Beşiktaş superfan and the living embodiment of the Black Bull.



He’s not some one-off stunt. This man has spent years building the persona. Outside the stadium? He’s a jeweler with a past in the Turkish Gendarmerie. Two completely different lives in one person.





Then the final whistle blows… he washes off the paint, packs away the Black Bull, and disappears back into total anonymity like nothing happened.