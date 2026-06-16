The football associations of Cape Verde, Curaçao, Uzbekistan, DR Congo, Haiti,Ghana issued a joint statement to criticize UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

The football associations of 🇨🇻 Cape Verde, 🇨🇼 Curaçao, 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan, 🇨🇩 DR Congo, 🇭🇹 Haiti, 🇩🇿 Algeria, 🇹🇳 Tunisia, 🇲🇦 Morocco, 🇪🇬 Egypt, 🇬🇭 Ghana, 🇸🇳 Senegal, 🇿🇦 South Africa, and 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire issued a joint statement to criticize UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.





Čeferin claimed that an expanded World Cup will produce “uninteresting” matches, which these thirteen nations termed a “profound disappointment.”





The statement read:



“We respectfully but firmly reject these comments.

“For our countries, there is no such thing as an unimportant World Cup match.



“For Cape Verde, Curaçao and Uzbekistan, qualification for the FIFA World Cup represents a historic achievement and the realization of a dream shared by generations.





“For nations such as Congo and Haiti, returning to football’s biggest stage after a long absence carries a special meaning for millions of supporters who have waited years, and in some cases decades, for this moment.





“To suggest that these matches are somehow less important is deeply disappointing and fails to recognize the efforts, sacrifices and aspirations of players, coaches, clubs, football leaders and supporters across the world.





“Behind every qualification stand years of work and investment. Behind every national team stand entire communities and millions of people who see football as a source of pride, hope and unity.





“Football does not belong to a select group of nations. Its strength comes from its universality. The FIFA World Cup is the world’s greatest football competition precisely because it brings together different cultures, different histories and different football journeys.





“For many countries, participation in the FIFA World Cup is not only a sporting achievement. It is a moment that inspires a generation, accelerates football development and creates memories that last a lifetime.





“We believe that every nation that qualifies deserves respect. Every team has earned its place on merit. Every supporter has the right to dream. Every match carries meaning for millions of people around the world.





“We therefore reject the UEFA President’s comments and reaffirm our belief that the growth of football must continue to create opportunities, inspire new generations and strengthen the truly global nature of our game.



“Every team qualified on merit.



“Every match matters.”