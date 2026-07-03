THE GUPTA FAMILY AND JACOB ZUMA: HOW A POLITICAL ALLIANCE EVOLVED INTO SOUTH AFRICA’S BIGGEST STATE CAPTURE SCANDAL





The relationship between former President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family remains one of the most controversial chapters in South Africa’s democratic history. The Gupta brothers — Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta — moved to South Africa in the 1990s and built a business empire spanning technology, mining, media, and other sectors.





According to findings presented during the State Capture Commission, the Gupta family’s relationship with Jacob Zuma and members of his family grew significantly after Zuma became Deputy President and later President of South Africa. Several members of the Zuma family reportedly held positions in or had business links with Gupta-owned companies, including Duduzane Zuma and Duduzile Zuma. Zuma’s wife, Bongi Ngema-Zuma, also worked for a company linked to Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments.





The relationship attracted intense scrutiny after allegations emerged that the Gupta family had undue influence over government appointments, state-owned enterprises, and public contracts. The 2013 landing of a privately chartered aircraft carrying guests for a Gupta family wedding at the Waterkloof Air Force Base became a defining moment that intensified public outrage and allegations of state capture.





The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture later heard extensive evidence regarding the relationship between the Gupta family, government officials, and state institutions. Jacob Zuma and members of his family have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, while the Gupta brothers have also denied allegations that they unlawfully influenced state affairs.





The state capture era continues to shape South African politics, with debates about accountability, corruption, and governance remaining central to the country’s political landscape.



🇿🇦 Do you believe South Africa has fully recovered from the impact of the state capture era, or are its effects still being felt today?