THE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA THAT MOST ZAMBIANS HAVE NEVER MET



Over the years, many people have asked me one question: “Why have you not been as critical of President Hakainde Hichilema as you were of previous administrations?” Those who know my political journey know that I was never afraid to challenge those in authority. As Member of Parliament for Kasama Central under the Patriotic Front, and later as President of the United Progressive People (UPP), I spoke openly whenever I believed Zambia was heading in the wrong direction. I paid a personal price for that conviction, including detention, because I believed that public leaders must always be held accountable.





My first one-on-one meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema was in 2009 when I was still an MP. We spent over two hours talking. Many years later, after becoming President of UPP, I had another lengthy private meeting with him in February 2021. Those conversations, together with my observation of his leadership over the past five years, allowed me to see a side of the man that many Zambians may never have the opportunity to witness.





President Hichilema is exceptionally intelligent, but intelligence alone does not define him. What impressed me even more is his humility. He is an active listener. He allows people to speak without interruption, listens carefully, and absorbs every point being made. When he eventually responds, it becomes obvious that he has missed nothing. He takes notes, returns to specific issues one by one, and addresses them with remarkable precision. Very few leaders possess that level of discipline.





One characteristic that particularly stood out to me is his attention to detail. President Hichilema is a meticulous administrator. During one of our meetings when he was still in opposition, I watched him receive updates concerning investment projects. The level of detail in the instructions he gave was extraordinary. He wanted every aspect properly handled, every assignment followed through, and every responsibility clearly understood. It became evident that he does not believe in leaving important matters to chance. He follows through because he understands that national development depends on getting thousands of small decisions right every single day.





Some people interpret this careful approach as being slow. I see it differently. He is a perfectionist. He would rather spend additional time making the right decision than rush into one that creates bigger problems later. That is the difference between managing headlines and managing a country. His leadership is deliberate, methodical and grounded in facts rather than emotion.

Another quality I have come to admire is his work ethic. He is deeply committed to the task of governing. He studies issues thoroughly, prepares extensively, expects those around him to be equally prepared, and demands high standards. He values competence, discipline and execution. In my interactions with him, I have seen a leader who is genuinely concerned with solving problems rather than creating political theatre.





Perhaps the quality that impressed me most is something that cannot easily be measured. President Hakainde Hichilema is a man who genuinely fears the Almighty Creator of Heaven and Earth. Genuine faith is not measured by how loudly one speaks about religion or how often one displays it publicly. It is reflected in humility, integrity, justice and consistency. From my personal interactions with him, I became convinced that his relationship with the Almighty is sincere and deeply personal. As someone who embraces the Jewish understanding of the absolute oneness of the Almighty, I have always believed that true faith is demonstrated by one’s conduct, not by using religion as a political instrument.





President Hichilema is also remarkably tolerant. In politics, criticism comes every day, yet I have observed a leader who remains focused on the larger mission of rebuilding Zambia rather than becoming consumed by personal attacks. That requires patience, emotional maturity and a deep love for one’s country.





As I observed the direction in which our country was moving, particularly from the second year of President Hichilema’s administration, I became convinced that Zambia was on the right strategic path. It would have been dishonest for me to say otherwise simply because I was leading an opposition political party.





No President is perfect. Every leader makes mistakes. President Hichilema is no exception. But leadership should never be judged on perfection. It should be judged on character, integrity, competence, discipline, patriotism and the willingness to make difficult decisions for the long-term benefit of the nation.





This is not a political endorsement born out of convenience. It is the conclusion I reached after years of observation, personal interaction and careful reflection.



This is the Hakainde Hichilema that I know. All patriotic and responsible Zambians must work together to ensure that he secures his second term for the good of the country.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner