The Hypocrisy of Nevers Mumba—Where Was Your Bible When Edgar Lungu’s Body Was Desecrated?- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

The Hypocrisy of Nevers Mumba—Where Was Your Bible When Edgar Lungu’s Body Was Desecrated?





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Dr. Nevers Mumba has stepped up once again, weaponizing the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation to launch a fierce attack on the opposition. Commenting on NRPUP candidate Brian Mundubile’s statement regarding the delayed burial of former President Edgar Lungu, Dr. Mumba self-righteously declared that Zambia is a country governed by the Bible and the Constitution, not by superstition, witchcraft, or the spirits of the dead. He boldly demanded that politicians stop using the deceased leader as a political campaign tool.





But Dr. Mumba’s sudden outburst of holy rage exposes a staggering, sickening double standard.



If Dr. Mumba is truly the unyielding moral conscience of this nation, the spotlight must now blast straight through his selective blindness. Zambians are demanding an answer to a question he has cowardly ignored: Where was this fierce Christian outrage when President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration launched a lawless, state-sponsored raid on Edgar Lungu’s remains in South Africa, executing an illegal postmortem in direct defiance of an active court order?





If Dr. Mumba wants to preach about what violates the spiritual and legal sanctity of our nation, he needs to look directly at State House. Following Edgar Lungu’s tragic passing, the nation watched in horror as the New Dawn administration engaged in a grotesque, ten-month physical and legal tug-of-war over his corpse.





The absolute nadir of this saga occurred when Zambian High Commission diplomats, backed by state power, forcefully took Lungu’s body from Two Mountains funeral parlor and transferred it to Tshwane Forensic Services. There, a state-demanded postmortem was aggressively performed behind the backs of his grieving family.





This forensic intrusion was not just a violation of human decency; it was a flagrant, criminal act of executive overreach executed in direct defiance of an active South African court order. The family’s legal team vehemently protested, and the courts ordered the body returned—yet the state’s agents defiantly spat in the face of the judiciary.





In both Christian theology and African traditional customs, respect for the dead and compassion for the mourning are absolute, non-negotiable moral imperatives. To violently bypass judicial boundaries to gain physical access to a rival’s corpse is an act of shocking, authoritarian desecration—one that rightfully sparked widespread public suspicion and left a dark stain on our national conscience.





Where was Dr. Mumba’s Bible then? Why didn’t he stand before the cameras to declare that a government forcefully violating a family’s peace and defying the rule of law has no place in a Christian nation?





The Hichilema administration eventually withdrew its court challenges, with a statement from the Attorney General openly admitting that because “the key objective of conducting the postmortem has now been achieved,” the state was suddenly satisfied. The message was clear: the state got what it wanted, the law be damned. Yet, through all of this, Dr. Mumba remained completely silent.





Now, he suddenly finds his voice to lecture the opposition about “witchcraft” and “superstition.” This is the very definition of political hypocrisy. It signals to the Zambian people that, in Dr. Mumba’s eyes, the definition of Christian morality is flexible—completely dependent on whether the sins are committed by those holding the keys to power.





Dr. Nevers Mumba cannot hold the Bible in his right hand to chide opposition politicians while using his left hand to shield the executive branch from accountability. You cannot claim to defend a Christian nation while staying silent as a government behaves like a lawless force over the corpse of its predecessor.





If campaigning in the name of a deceased leader is un-Christian, then violating a court order to perform a legally compromised postmortem on a dead president is a profound sin against both God and the Constitution.





The spotlight is on you, Dr. Mumba. Break your calculated silence. Tell the Zambian people what is truly “Christian” about the Hichilema administration’s actions in South Africa, or drop the facade of being the nation’s spiritual guide once and for all. True Christian leadership demands that you speak truth to power—not just preach scripts that please it. https://zambianwhistleblower.com/

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