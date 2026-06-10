THE IMAGES OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU VS THE POLICE IN CHIPATA ARE OMINOUS- Kellys Kaunda

Kellys Kaunda

THE IMAGES OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU VS THE POLICE IN CHIPATA ARE OMINOUS





Things never change in this country despite going to the polls every five years to vote for change.



We only vote for different human faces – a change that leads to no change in substance.





Unashamedly, they all follow an exact script. The differences are minor. For instance, Hichilema’s scene was staged at the airport during daylight but this time around, the scene for his rivals is set at night at Protea Hotels.





The dialogue is the same – go! The city is the same – Chipata.



When Zambians saw those pictures of Hichilema speaking from behind a perimeter fence, they were infuriated that such blatant disregard for basic human rights should be played out in Zambia.





It’s the same Zambians today being subjected to exact scenes today. The defective wisdom and arrogance of PF then was to take Zambians for a ride by disrespecting them and thinking they were powerless to do anything about open contempt for their claim to human rights and human dignity.





That proved politically suicidal and fatal. Today, PF is a political carcas, or is it?



I don’t know what demon sits where power resides in this country. How else do I explain that it’s the same Zambia that resoundingly hounded PF out of power for, among other things, human rights abuses and the humiliation of opposition leaders





In His infinite wisdom, God allows one’s enemies and tormentors to live long enough to witness His blessings on you.



He sets your table on high so that your enemies and tormentors can see you clearly as you dine with the King of the universe wielding power and authority.





He honored Hichilema thus and Lungu lived long enough to see him dine and wield authority.



But God sets a table for you on condition that you do justice. One of the conditions is that you do right by others because God has done right by you.





Tragically, the story of Hichilema in office is no different from the kings in Israel. Despite God’s abundant blessings along with the conditions for success, the Israeli kings apostatized and oppressed their subjects.



They sent to jail the prophets that didn’t prophesy what they didn’t like. God detests injustice. He frequently deposed leaders and set up new ones in their place.





The central theme of God’s government is love for His created beings. This is eloquently illustrated in the cross on which the creator Himself offered His own life for man’s wellbeing.



Ironically, human leaders who even claim to be His children and leaders in His church are the one’s in the fore front of spiting on the most expensive sacrifice in the history of the universe – the death of Christ – that clearly professed His love for the very human beings the men He elevates to positions of power make their mission and business to harass!





Our leaders can be spiritually so blind and spiritually so tone-deaf, it’s indescribably scary. How and why they think they can commit the same sins but expect to be rewarded with a seat next to the King of the universe, I don’t understand.





It doesn’t require rocket science to understand that injustice begets injustice. It might delay but it eventually comes.



And coming it is coming. And every eye shall see it.



The same way that the same police that stopped Hichilema and spoke to him behind a perimeter fence in his own country is today the same police that stand behind him and guard him every day as their Commander-in-chief is the same way that they will one day stand in the same positions with Mundubile as their Commander-in-chief.